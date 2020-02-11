InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards

InfoWorld’s annual Technology of the Year Awards recognize the best and most innovative products in the areas of software development, cloud computing, big data analytics, and machine learning.
Note that we do not have a formal submission process for the Technology of the Year Awards. Winners are chosen based on our coverage of products throughout the year. However, we welcome suggestions regarding products we should consider for coverage and for awards at any time.
To have your hardware, software, or cloud service considered for a 2019 Technology of the Year Award, please send the name of the product and a link to product information to Executive Editor Doug Dineley before September 30, 2020.
The 2020 Technology of the Year Award winners will be announced February 3, 2021.
Previous Technology of the Year Award winners
- 2020 Technology of the Year Awards
- 2019 Technology of the Year Awards
- 2018 Technology of the Year Awards
- 2017 Technology of the Year Awards
- 2016 Technology of the Year Awards
- 2015 Technology of the Year Awards
- 2014 Technology of the Year Awards
- 2013 Technology of the Year Awards
- 2012 Technology of the Year Awards
- 2011 Technology of the Year Awards
- 2010 Technology of the Year Awards
Marketing/PR: Get the promotional materials Congratulations on winning a Technology of the Year award! Look here for all the information you’ll need to tell the world.