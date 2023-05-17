InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards 2023 Nominations Now Open

The InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards recognize the best and most innovative products in software development, cloud computing, data analytics, and machine learning.
Products in the following categories are eligible to win:
- Software development
- DevOps
- Containers
- Serverless
- Databases
- Data management and integration
- Business intelligence and analytics
- AI and machine learning
- Finops and cloud cost management
- Cloud compliance and governance
Submissions cost $99 through May 31, 2023.
Ready to nominate a product? Learn more.
If you have any questions about the awards program, please contact InfoWorldAwards@foundryco.com.
