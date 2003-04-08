EMC touts new Centera

Regulations spur EMC to update storage device

Still looking to expand its already large customer base, EMC on Tuesday introduced Version 2.0 of Centera -- its appliance designed specifically for data that never changes.

The new appliance, like the old, was created to house data such as videos, document images, blueprints, and CAT scans -- essentially any piece of data that won't or can't be altered. The new version arrives one year after the initial release of the product, and according to Roy Sanford, vice president of content addressed storage at EMC, the company has shipped 2 petabytes worth of Centera-based storage.

Sanford explains the new "compliance edition" was created to meet specific regulations and laws set forth by various government agencies. These regulations, including those by the Security Exchange Commission and the Department of Defense, require strict adherence on the part of enterprises.

The new features in the compliance edition include what Sanford calls an "anti-shredding" mechanism. This feature allows the application that created the data to put a time stamp on the data. This prohibits a piece of data to be altered or deleted until it expires.

EMC still had plans to allow its storage management software -- EMC ControlCenter -- to manage the Centera appliance later this year.