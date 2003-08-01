HP plans consumer product deluge

Hewlett-Packard is preparing to launch the first of more than one hundred new consumer products and present a new consumer business strategy on Aug. 11, according to an e-mail invitation sent by HP's public relations company.

HP Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Carly Fiorina will host an event in New York that day at which the Palo Alto, Calif., company will unveil its new consumer strategy and announce "the largest consumer product roll-out in the company’s history," the letter said.

At the event, HP will showcase the first of more than one hundred new consumer technology products in the digital imaging and entertainment area. Additionally, HP's research arm, HP Labs, will give a glimpse of what the company has in store for the future, according to the invitation.

No one at HP was immediately available for comment.