Oracle readies XML database support tool

ORACLE WITHIN THE next few weeks plans to release prototype software for XQuery, an XML-based query mechanism, to enable developers to experiment with XML commands prior to release of the Oracle9i Release 2 database. Due in the May timeframe, the database melds XML and relational database support in a feature called XML DB. Oracle will support XML queries via both XQuery, which is a W3C (World Wide Web Consortium) standard, and SQL X, an ANSI (American National Standards Institute) standard similar to SQL that also can make calls to relational data in Oracle9i R2. The XQuery software will be available for download at otn.oracle.com .