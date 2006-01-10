McAfee president jumps ship to Websense

The president of security vendor McAfee has resigned to become chief executive officer of Websense, where he'll help it to expand its security offerings, the companies announced Tuesday.

Gene Hodges submitted his resignation from McAfee effective immediately, McAfee said. His team will now report to George Samenuk, McAfee's chairman and CEO.

Hodges will oversee Websense's business strategy and all its day-to-day operations. He is also expected to be appointed to the company's board.

He will help Websense expand its product offering from a "nice-to-have" Web filtering solution to a "must-have" layer of Web security, the company said.

Hodges succeeds John Carrington, Websense's CEO since May 1999. Carrington will continue at Websense as executive chairman of the board.