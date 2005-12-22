Microsoft, Google reach settlement over Lee dispute

Microsoft Corp. and Google Inc. have resolved their legal differences over Google's hiring of former Microsoft executive Kai-Fu Lee, Microsoft announced late Thursday.

In a statement, Microsoft said, "The parties have entered into a private agreement that resolves all issues to their mutual satisfaction. The terms of the agreement are confidential and all parties have agreed to make no other statements to the media regarding it."

Google representatives could not immediately be reached to confirm the settlement.

[ Give yourself a technology career advantage with InfoWorld's Deep Dive technology reports and Computerworld's career trends reports. GET A 15% DISCOUNT through Jan. 15, 2017: Use code 8TIISZ4Z. ]

Microsoft sued Google earlier this year after Lee joined Google in order to run the search engine company's research and development labs in China. Microsoft tried to enforce the terms of a noncompete agreement that Lee had signed upon joining the company in 2000, which would prohibit Lee from working on search-related activities for a competitor. The companies were scheduled to meet in court in early January to argue the case.