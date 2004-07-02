A new page on PC protection

Are you happy with your ISP? Sorry, silly question. How could you possibly be happy with a service that brings all kinds of nasty things to your home, including irritating junk mail, sexually explicit content, damaging viruses, and prying spyware?

I realize that ISPs can't be charged with all the blame, but some have been irresponsible and careless -- to put it mildly -- about the garbage flowing through their pipes.

Even worse, they don't do much to help their customers when their PCs get targeted. I know of at least one ISP that, during a recent worm outburst, added insult to injury by shutting down customers who had been infected and telling them to call back only when their PC had been cured.

That very harsh measure probably helped preserve other customers' PCs, but I can't help thinking of that old saying about an ounce of prevention.

However, let me acknowledge that many ISPs are getting the message and becoming more active in fighting malware. In addition, some ISPs could soon be offering their customers much needed remote backups of their PCs. Could this be the start of a dream come true?

Well, it's not a dream, and here are some facts to prove it. During a recent conversation with Don Swatik, vice president of global solutions at EMC, and John Clancy, COO of Connected, I learned that the two vendors have teamed to offer telecom and cable companies a new solution named EMC Proven Solution for PC Backup.

The name is self explanatory, but there's nothing simplistic about the new solution. As you may remember from previous columns, Connected has successfully deployed its DataProtector/PC technology both directly to customers and in cooperation with business partners.

The new solution, proposed by both EMC and Connected, involves DataProtector/PC software plus Clariion SAN and Centera CAS (content addressed storage) devices. In their sights are companies offering broadband connectivity to their customers: installation targets with quite a large number of seats.

Deployment details may vary depending on the service provider, but the working schematics of the service are to have users' PCs transparently backed up to central Clariion servers over a broadband connection.

In case of damage, customers will be able to restore their data online or from custom CDs using a heal process. This online restore capability explains why the Centera devices are part of the solution.

According to Don Swatik, users' backups will initially land on Clariion storage and then will be archived to Centera units. "This is a perfect example of what we call an active archive," says Swatik, adding that using tapes simply would not support user-driven restores.

The new solution has already found three large foreign telephone company customers and triggered the interest of others stateside. The expectation is that by offering this new and often desperately needed PC backup service, ISPs will be able to attract more revenues from their broadband subscribers -- including home and small-business users.

Moreover, the service may help ISPs mend their somewhat tarnished image in my eyes and, more importantly, in the eyes of their customers. And, of course, Connected and EMC will sell more of their products. Sounds like an "everybody wins" situation, but I'll hold final judgment until I see that dream come true here in the United States.