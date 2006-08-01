Datacenter failure pinches UK health service

Technicians continued working Tuesday to restore a computerized patient administration system for 80 medical facilities in northwest England that failed Sunday during upgrades to the National Health Service's (NHS) IT systems.

Hospital workers were manually tracking patients on paper after a power outage at the CSC Maidstone Data Center, an NHS official said. Full services should be restored by Thursday.

The patient administration system, which records patient admissions, is run by Computer Sciences Corp. (CSC), one of four prime contractors involved in revamping the NHS's IT systems over 10 years. The failure occurred during work by CSC to install a new patient administration system, the NHS official said. No data was lost.

The outage affected eight hospitals and 72 other NHS medical facilities in the North West and West Midlands. CSC and Hitachi, a subcontractor for CSC, were working to restore access to information in the datacenter, the NHS said.

The NHS has undertaken a massive project to upgrade its IT systems in England and Wales with a £12.4 billion ($23.1 billion) modernization program. It aims to have an electronic patient records system, electronic appointment booking and prescription drug system, among other goals.

A government audit in June found the program, one of the largest civilian IT projects under way worldwide, was progressing despite high-profile problems with subcontractors in delivering services late.

The NHS, under close scrutiny by the U.K. government over the program's costs, won't pay for products until delivery, shifting the financial responsibility to prime contractors, including BT Group, Accenture, and Fujitsu Services.

