In Brief: VitalStream acquires online ad technology

Audio and video streaming company VitalStream Holdings announced Monday that it has purchased Eonstreams, a privately held provider of Internet advertising insertion and streaming solutions.

Eonstreams’ software inserts in-stream ads into Internet streaming broadcasts to target specific listener demographics. Eonstreams’ technologies will be integrated into VitalStream’s content delivery network, providing customers with a one-stop solution for delivering integrated streaming and digital advertising content on the Internet.

The Eonstreams service will continue without interruption, now branded under the VitalStream name.