Product preview

Apple broadens its storage offering with new SAN

Although apple’s core markets remain education and AV media, harried datacenter managers would do well to take notice of Xsan, the company’s new 64-bit SAN file system for Mac OS X. Due to ship this fall, Xsan allows you to build a storage pool from Apple’s Xserve RAID arrays to Apple Power Macintosh or Xserve servers connected via third-party FC (Fibre Channel) switches. It’s more than just a Mac-only solution, however; Xsan is fully interoperable with ADIC’s StorNext File System, meaning it supports SAN clients on Irix, Linux, Solaris, and Windows. And the price — just $995 per box — should be enough to prick up any IT department’s ears. Could 2004 be the year Apple finally gains footing in the enterprise market?

Xsan, Apple Computer

Siebel sees .Net returns

According to Siebel, not only will Version 7.7 of its CRM suite further reduce TCO for existing customers, but it also includes extended support for Microsoft’s .Net technologies. In

addition to an array of improvements, the new release integrates with BizTalk 2004, Outlook, and Microsoft Office Manager, and it runs on Windows Server 2003. Custom solutions are available for a variety of vertical industries. Contact Siebel for pricing.

Siebel 7.7, Siebel

Oracle revs Java tools

In today’s crowded market for Java IDEs, the latest release of Oracle’s JDeveloper remains a strong offering. Version 10g bundles Oracle’s ADF (Application Development Framework), which emphasizes the MVC (Model-View-Controller) design pattern and aids J2EE novices with a combination of visual, declarative, and guided-coding tools. Other new features include improved Javadoc support and tools for J2EE, Web service, and database development. JDeveloper costs $995 per user; an evaluation download is available now.

JDeveloper 10g, Oracle

Spam’s no match for Postfix

Having already replaced Sendmail as the preferred mail transfer agent on Mac OS X and several Linux distributions, Wietse Venema’s open source Postfix continues to add features and improvements. The latest version includes a number of new anti-spam provisions, such as improved access control, support for multilevel blacklists, and even real-time content inspection before mail is accepted. Database support is also improved, and the package sports completely rewritten documentation.

Postfix 2.1, Wietse Venema