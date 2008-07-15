Daily news beat for July 15, 2008

Intel launches Centrino 2. The chipmaker claims that its latest mobile platform, the first major upgrade to Centrino since 2003, will increase laptop performance, battery life, and wireless Internet connectivity. Related news: PC makers roll out Centrino 2 laptops.

Sonatype joins Eclipse to lead the development of m2eclipse, a plug-in to combine Maven and Eclipse that Sonatype's CTO says, "is starting to approach the usability of Visual Studio."

Claiming the talent shortage is in the tens of thousands, an SAP user group targets that talent shortage, and creates a database to help users track down the right outsourcer.

Claiming the talent shortage is in the tens of thousands, an SAP user group targets that talent shortage, and creates a database to help users track down the right outsourcer.

Citrix aims to simplify mixed virtual environments with Project Kensho, a set of tools for making virtual environments more independent of hypervisors. A technical preview, Citrix says, will be available for download by the end of the third quarter.

Microsoft buys Zoomix for its Accelerator software, which combines semantic and linguistic analysis with machine learning to help companies manage, access and get information from complex corporate data stored in different systems. Microsoft says it will bolster SQL Server with the acquired technology.

And while working the security shift for a national company our Off the Record author was left with many stories about people getting fired, but none more comical than Jacob, who always used the doorknob to leave the mainframe room -- even though it triggered a silent alarm. Until one day, he used a different one. Oops, wrong switch.