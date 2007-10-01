Zen and the art of IT budgeting

Best of the blogs: Every CIO's and CTO's least favorite task is also one that tends to snag an inordinate amount of their time. Jon Williams, of our NY CTO blog, used to treat budgets "as an annoying task to be gotten out of the way." Then something of an epiphany occurred, he explains in Budget Zen. "I realized that the budget was the tool I could use to influence technology change." That's because you've got the business's attention and that presents an ideal opportunity to engage them in new initiatives, technologies, plans and investments.

Security: Looking at hacking utilities, Roger Grimes discusses SRI International's Cyber-Threat Analytics BotHunter Malware Analysis, as well as Cain & Able. Cool tools for hacker trackers. "Every system administrator I know thinks their network is like Swiss cheese." Which might explain why hackers really don't require such tools. "They can do what they need without easy-to-use GUIs."

Storage: Caching just might be the second oldest computing practice. "I'm pretty sure that the concept is about as old as computing itself," Mario Apicella writes. Even still, it remains an effective way to reduce I/O times. But such products can be price-prohibitive. That's where UpTempo comes in, Apicella explains in DataCore revs up apps with memory caching. "What really matters is how much UpTempo can speed up your Windows servers."

Careers: The self-proclaimed "anti-resume man" speaks in front of 150 resume writers. Then Nick Corcodilos goes so far as to title a post about it Resume blasphemy. "I was heartened by the interest many have in helping people communicate their value; not just their credentials," he writes. "I suggested that my resume should not be about me. It should be about the company I want to work for -- and it should specifically show how I'm going to help it become more successful and profitable."