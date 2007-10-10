A new twist on Web 2.0: Info 2.0

Best of the blogs: IBM is calling it Info 2.0. The concept evokes mashups, collaboration, media sharing, situational applications, and blogs, among others, to make data more accessible. "As part of its Info 2.0 push, IBM on Tuesday introduced a preview of IBM Mashup Starter Kit, for building mashup applications and bearing Info 2.0 characteristics," Paul Krill reports in this Tech Watch post. An IBM exec explains that Info 2.0 puts Web 2.0 to work.

The news beat: Google unwraps Gen 5 of its Enterprise Search Appliance, which the company claims eases the headache of pouring through multiple content repositories. Oracle buys LogicalApps for its compliance wares. Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer asserts that Red Hat Linux uses intellectual property Microsoft owns and, what's more, Red Hat customers should pony up to Microsoft accordingly. And Commerce Bank says it fended off attacking hackers, though they did get away with some customer information.

Podcasts: This week David Marshall looks at RingCube Technologies' MojoPac Freedom entry into virtualization, and at the Intel Developer Forum a new group details plans to update the USB spec. "What is it and how does it affect virtualization?" Tune into Virtualization Report. Related: VMware's VI3 gets an EOY upgrade.