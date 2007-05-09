Red Hat shuns closed APIs

Best of the blogs: "We will never engage in interoperability discussions that are closed in nature and involve closed APIs." Paul Cormier, executive vice president of engineering at Red Hat says that, according to Matt Asay, in Overheard at the Red Hat Summit. Asay seconds that with "interoperability should be based on standards, and standards should not be closed."

Notes from the field: Even if it doesn't live up to Microsoft's promises, "Vista does seem to be more secure (or less insecure) than prior versions of Windows," Cringe explains. Don't get comfortable, though, as the company did just this week issue seven critical patches for 19 bugs. Microsoft and the age of insecurity. "The black hat hackers simply take Microsoft's new focus on security and turn it to their advantage. Give them lemons, and they make lemon-flavored poison." It ain't just Microsoft, or the Internet, either.

Startups: Today belongs to Varonis, which claims to help those companies drowning in information by matching data to fishy behavior. "We hook into the directories and file servers and pull in all the important information about users and file structure to show what's out there and what the entitlements are," says Yaki Faitelson, president and chief executive. "We're the only ones who can do a detailed audit like this." View the slideshow Month of Enterprise Startups with all we have revealed to date.

The news beat: Analyst house Gartner says that virtualization is still too expensive and recommends that companies "stick it out" until licensing, support and other issues are resolved. That didn't stop VMware from detailing an upgrade that adds support for Windows Vista as a guest or host OS. More users are evaluating and deploying that new Microsoft OS, meanwhile, but concerns are on the rise, particularly about hardware requirements and security.