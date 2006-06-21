Net neutrality face-off on NPR

Scott Cleland, chairman of NetCompetition.org wrote to us to give a heads-up on his commentary for NPR Morning Edition opposing Net neutrality.

Craig Newmark, founder of community classifieds giant Craigslist, will do the commentary supporting Net neutrality on Thursday's Morning Edition.

See the face-off page here, with links to each of their arguments.

Tune in to both and talk back to us below on if Net neutrality matters to you.

The issue is far from decided: Groups have been pushing alternatives, and the Senate's chairman has offered a net neutrality deal following his vow to fight any net neutrality regulation.

What chance do you think any legislation has? Is a tiered Internet a done deal?