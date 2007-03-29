SOA: Acting globally

Best of the blogs: Non-U.S. nations, such as Asia, have been "traditionally very conservative when it comes to the adoption of new technology," points out David Linthicum. Increased IT spends will drive SOA adoption in Asia. "Clearly, they see SOA as something that can add longer term value to their company, and that's something they are always looking for in IT."

Open source: Draft 3 of the GPL v3 is out and the reviews are mixed. Linus likes it, but the ACT hates it. Matt Asay, meanwhile, examines the implications it could have on the Microsoft/Novell pact.

From the Test Center: Potential. That's what Adobe's Apollo has at this point. Of course, it's an alpha version released just last week that James Borck writes is "showing good promise at influencing the opportunity for future desktop-to-Web application development in coming years." Read the full review.

The news beat: Silicon Valley venture capitalists convene to discuss which technologies will soar, and those that will tank; Web 2.0 steals the show. Dell vows to offer PCs and notebooks pre-loaded with Linux. And Cingular's Video Share service demonstrates its business side.