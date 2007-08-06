Nokia Siemens joins Linux Foundation

Nokia Siemens Networks has become a member of the Linux Foundation and will work with the organization to improve Carrier Grade Linux, the foundation said on Monday.

Nokia Siemens will work on Linux-based technologies for use in User Plane and Control Plane Network Elements and embedded applications. This work is expected to lead to further integration of the mobile and carrier grade Linux specification with the Linux Standard Base, to deliver a standard for these expanding Linux markets, the foundation said.

"Linux has become a very natural fit for telecom network and device manufacturers who are looking for an operating system from which they can easily and cost-effectively build differentiated services and value," said Jim Zemlin, executive director of The Linux Foundation, in a statement released by the foundation. "There is no question that the massive success of Linux in telecom is key in today’s new stage of Linux growth. Nokia Siemens Networks will add another level of expertise as we transition into this stage of increasing open development, and we welcome their participation."

A Nokia Siemens official stressed carrier grade interfaces and Linux interoperability.

"Nokia Siemens Networks will play an active role as a Linux Foundation member by contributing both financial and technical resources to the Linux ecosystem to make sure it remains state of the art," said Stephan Scholz, chief technology officer of Nokia Siemens Networks, in a statement. "In Linux, the most important things for us are certified carrier grade interfaces as well as the interoperability between various Linux distributions. We look forward to working with the Linux Foundation and continue to use Linux in our commercially available products."