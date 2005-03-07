Google moves Desktop Search 1.0 beyond beta

Google announced on Monday the formal release of its free Desktop Search product, a downloadable application which enables users to search for information on their computers.

Previously in beta, 1.0 release adds search over the full text of PDFs and the meta-information stored with music, image and video files, Google said. Additionally, the product will support the Firefox and Netscape browsers, Thunderbird and Netscape email clients and new Chinese and Korean language interfaces.

"Google Desktop Search brings the power of Google search to information on the computer hard drive," Jonathan Rosenberg, vice president of product management at Google, said in a statement.

Competition is fierce among providers of tools such as this one that let users index and retrieve information found on their PCs, a task for which few products existed until recently, Juan Carlos Perez, of the IDG News Service, reported. Desktop search is viewed as an important area of the overall search engine market, because increasingly users expect to be able to find information on their PCs in the same way they find information on the Internet.

Although it isn't clear yet how search engine vendors will make money from these tools, most of which are free, it is generally agreed that a user who becomes loyal to a desktop search product is highly likely to extend that loyalty to the tool maker's Internet search engine, the news service said. In recent years, the market for online ads that search engines serve up with their query results has exploded. However, a big challenge for search engine vendors is to find ways to foster loyalty among their users. Studies have shown users feel little attachment to particular engines.

Google introduced its desktop product in October of last year, joining Lycos and several smaller, niche players, such as Copernic Technologies, X1 Technologies, and Blinkx, which already had desktop search tools available, the news service reported. However, Google beat big search engine providers such as Microsoft, Ask Jeeves, Yahoo, and America Online all of which subsequently released their own test versions of desktop search tools. Yahoo partnered with X1 and AOL with Copernic for their respective desktop search entries.

The company said that, in addition to searching a wide range of computer files and email, Desktop Search is the first desktop search tool to access the full text of Web page history and the only one to search AOL instant messages. Google Desktop Search can also be used to recover accidentally deleted or misplaced in-formation. For instance, a user who unintentionally deletes a Word document or PowerPoint presentation can use the tool to find the text stored in Google Desktop Search. All results are accompanied by cached snapshots of each Web page and document so users can access information even if they're not connected to the Web or if a document has been deleted.

Google Desktop Search will also provide APIs that enable software developers to create new applications. Plug-ins developed with these APIs will be made available for download at http://desktop.google.com/plugins, enabling users to search new content types such as Trillian chats and the full-text of scanned im-ages, such as faxes. More information on the Desktop Search APIs is also available.

Additional enhancements to Google Desktop 1.0 include a free-standing search box that users can place anywhere on their desktop; making access to desktop and Web information faster and easier than before. In addition to enabling users to block HTTPS Web pages, Google Desktop Search now also excludes all password-protected documents from Microsoft Word and Excel.

Google Desktop Search is available on the Web. It is currently available for Windows XP and Windows 2000 Service Pack 3 and above. It requires 500MB of disk space, a minimum of 128MB of RAM, and a 400MHz (or faster) Pentium processor is recommended.