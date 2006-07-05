Answer: Running Core Duo with one core is no help

It turns out I'm pretty good at predicting what I'm going to write the next day.

After a full charge-to-discharge cycle running a 2.16 GHz MacBook Pro with a single core, battery life was not extended. In fact, even though it's difficult to verify, running with one core seemed to drain the battery faster. I have a perfectly rational explanation for this phenomenon, but right this second, I can't bring it to mind. I had it yesterday. Maybe the dog ate it. Don't you hate it when that happens?

I'll remember it, but in the meantime, you can come up with an explanation, post it here as a comment, and tell everyone that I never knew what I was talking about in the first place.

[ Take control of your Mac with 30 essential MacOS command-line tips. | Cut to the key news in technology trends and IT breakthroughs with the InfoWorld Daily newsletter, our summary of the top tech happenings. ]