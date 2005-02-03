Handhelds losing hold on market

Handheld shipments declined for the third year in row, IDC said, and minus the introduction of a killer app, will continue in their downward spiral.

Smart phones and other converged devices are becoming increasingly appealing to users at the expense of handhelds, such as PDAs, IDC said.

"2004 marks the first time since 1999 that worldwide handheld device shipments have slipped to under 10 million units and the third straight year of decline since the market's peak in 2001," IDC said. "This distinction, underscored by the departures (outside Japan) during the year of top vendors Sony and Toshiba, further emphasizes the increasing competition and search for relevance that handheld device vendors are facing in today's marketplace. While vendors have seen recent successes with bundled and integrated GPS receivers, the lack of other compelling solutions beyond PIM and GPS continues to limit the vendors' ability to expand into new market segments.

"According to IDC's Worldwide Handheld QView, device shipments increased 37.4 percent sequentially but fell 18.7 percent year-over-year in 4Q04 to 2.8 million units. For the full year 2004, worldwide handheld device shipments reached 9.2 million units, a decrease of 13 percent over 2003's shipments of 10.6 million units.

"Despite a rise in quarterly shipments due to holiday seasonality and consumer uptake of bundled and integrated GPS receivers, increasingly saturated markets and stiff competition from converged mobile devices drove the handheld device market to its third straight year of decline," said David Linsalata, analyst in IDC's Mobile Devices program, in a statement. "This drop stresses the urgent need for vendors to evolve their devices beyond personal information management (PIM) in order to return the market to a growth path."

"This trend has been going on for a while," Linsalata said in an interview. "Converged devices, including smart phones, can do basic PIM that handhelds can do."

The conversion of handheld computers into smart phones and mobile phones being equipped with PIM features, sometimes makes it difficult to define a handheld device. The devices included in the IDC survey do not include telephony, but may include wireless capabilities that enable Internet access and text communication, IDG News Service reported.