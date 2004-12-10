Yahoo adds fuel to desktop search rush

Yahoo has announced it will join the fray with a new desktop product based on technology from X1 Technologies.

Yahoo said it plans to launch a beta version of a new Yahoo Desktop Search tool in the coming weeks, according to an IDG News Service story and several other reports. Ask Jeeves is releasing its desktop tool next Wednesday, and, not be forgotten, Microsoft is expected to make a desktop search announcement as soon as next week.

Unlike competitors Microsoft and Google, Yahoo chose to use a third-party tool for its desktop offering. X1 Technologies has been in the market for several years. I wrote about them last May at the Mobile Showcase in Palm Springs and in a desktop search blog.

Thus far, Google has carried the lion's share of the attention in the desktop search market since the launch of its Google Desktop search in October. But the company came under heat for security and privacy concerns with the product.

According to a source in the company, Google is currently working on an enterprise version of its desktop offering designed to give greater control to IT administrators. The new version will let IT departments designate what content is allowed to be indexed by Google Desktop Search. A release date has not been announced.

The enterprise Desktop Search offering also will be designed to integrate with the Google Search Appliance. Features will include password protection and support for multiple instances of desktop search on one system, according to the source.

Countering criticism that the current beta version of Google Desktop Search is not secure, Google officials point out that in the current offering users can set up parameters in the search tool to restrict the indexing of specific content including HTTPS pages. If needed users can remove content from the index if they find something there they don't want indexed, Google officials said.

According to Laura Ramos, vice president at Forrester Research, privacy--not security--might be the bigger risk with enterprise desktop search.

"It raises the issue of privacy. I now have an index on my machine that shows [corporate] content. The fist time someone forgets to tell Google not to index certain e-mail files and something sensitive gets exposed through the search interface, there will be a major problem," Ramos said.

Another issue with the uptake of desktop search in the enterprise is the issue of support, Ramos pointed out.

"Vendors have to figure it out how to sell it and support it, because [support] is what enterprises want. And with the price you sell it for, can you afford to support it?"

Smaller vendors have staked out territory in desktop search before Google, Yahoo, and Microsoft. Autonomy, a recognized enterprise search player, a couple weeks ago launched IDOL Enterprise Desktop Search. Copernic, which was recently acquired by Mamma.com, earlier this week released Copernic Desktop Search Version 1.2, featuring faster indexing and support for Mozilla Firefox. Copernic Desktop Search features a Privacy First algorithm that prevents keywords used to search private content from being exposed over the Web, according to David Burns, CEO of Copernic.

Other vendors include ISYS Search Software, dtSearch, Enfish Software, and Kinook Software, among others.