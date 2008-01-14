Submit your own "Save XP" video

Submit Your "Save XP" Video InfoWorld encourages you to contribute your own videos on why XP should be saved. (Although our plea is serious, why not have some fun at the same time, right?) To help meet the goal of spreading the word about the "Save XP" petition effort, we do ask that each video show the www.SaveXP.com URL. We'll post the best entries in our site's video library through June 30, but if you get yours in by May 15 and we deem it one of the top three submissions we receive, we’ll give you a Windows XP upgrade license. Videos must be in Flash, QuickTime, or AVI formats, at 320-by-240-pixel size. E-mail a link to your video to Executive Editor Galen Gruman.