The two Internets

Like reality, the Internet has a liberal bias. Or so say the folks at Quantum Communications in Harrisburg, PA, who have launched QubeTV – a "YouTube for conservatives."

Like the folks behind the Conservapedia, who decided the Wikipedia is a hotbed of left-wing surrender monkeys and started their own encyclopedia ("Now 100% evolution free!"), the Qubists believe that YouTube's millions of videos shunt aside that vital Fox News demographic. So they created their own viral video community on the Net.

It's an eclectic crowd. The long list of memes Qubists are pursuing include “commputers,” [sic] “insatiable interest in current events as they relate to Bible prophecy,” “spanking,” and “French horn solos.”

Of course, there are only two ways to ensure QubeTV stays on the True Path of Rightness. One is to censor any left-leaning material (which the site's founders have sworn not to do). The other is to hope that liberals either a) can't find the site, or b) get bored playing troll and leave the Qubists alone. So far, it doesn't look like that's happening.

Further evidence that the Net, like everything else in our society, is dividing into two warring camps: Us and Them. And regardless of which side of the divide you're on, Them are clearly nuts.

