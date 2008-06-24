My New Mac

52 Simple Projects to Get You Started

by Wallace Wang

April 2008, 480 pp.

$29.95

ISBN-13 978-1-59327-164-0

No Starch Press

Oh I soooo wish this book had arrived just a few weeks earlier! There are somethings that just require unlearning skills, and moving from a PC to a Mac is one of them. I keep wanting to right click and it took some searching to find a webpage of keyboard shortcuts for the mac. In all reality, Wallace Wang (the author) has hit the nail on the head...some people just learn better and faster by doing projects rather than trying to stay awake doing tedious lessons. His approach of organizing the book by projects just resonates with me and within a couple chapters I was filling in the blanks with shortcuts.

I think his introduction is great:

Introduction:

Most people don't care how their computer works; they just want to use it. Tell the average person how to give commands to his computer's operating system and his eyes will glaze over with boredom. But tell the same person how to have fun and do something useful with his computer and his eyes will light up immediately.... {excerpt from My New Mac by Wallace Wang}

I like this book and foresee keeping it around as I get more familiar with my Mac Book Pro. When/if my writing partner gets his first Mac, I'm sure to pass this along to alleviate his migration pain.