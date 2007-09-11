Research Scientist and Blackberries out to sea

The Otter Box doesn’t add a whole lot to the size. The blackberry is large to begin with anyway. I can still use one hand to operate it.

What could be better:

- Definitely not water proof, probably not water resistant. The gasket and speaker membranes probably do a good job of keeping out dust, but a light shake of the housing while just under the water’s surface allows water inside. Splash proof, maybe.

- The screen is illegible in sunlight, indoor conditions require the brightness on the blackberry to be turned up to max.

- Track wheel adapter does need to be re-seated sometimes and this works to get more accurate track wheel clicking.

I feel that is it robust and have more confidence I won’t break the blackberry from dropping it. If I were to use this on a boat, I still would take great care to keep it dry. Depending on the retail cost and inconvenience in replacing the blackberry, a good sacrifice if the housing were to be damaged due to a drop.

