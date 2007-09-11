Research Scientist and Blackberries out to sea

Some comments from Brian McLaughlin of the University of Hawai’i School of Ocean and Earth Sciences and Technology (SOEST) working on a cabled underwater observatory anchored just off of Waikiki Beach Mr. McLaughlin’s comments… What works well: - For the most part, the housing is nice the blackberry seats well inside and has never unclasped. - Keyboard presses are nearly always accurate. - Track wheel usage is g

More like this

The Otter Box doesn’t add a whole lot to the size. The blackberry is large to begin with anyway. I can still use one hand to operate it.

What could be better:

- Definitely not water proof, probably not water resistant. The gasket and speaker membranes probably do a good job of keeping out dust, but a light shake of the housing while just under the water’s surface allows water inside. Splash proof, maybe.

- The screen is illegible in sunlight, indoor conditions require the brightness on the blackberry to be turned up to max.

- Track wheel adapter does need to be re-seated sometimes and this works to get more accurate track wheel clicking.

I feel that is it robust and have more confidence I won’t break the blackberry from dropping it. If I were to use this on a boat, I still would take great care to keep it dry. Depending on the retail cost and inconvenience in replacing the blackberry, a good sacrifice if the housing were to be damaged due to a drop.

--

Brian E. McLaughlin

Oceanographic Research Specialist

Department of Oceanography

School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology

University of Hawaii at Manoa

Honolulu, HI 96822

Related:

Brian Chee is a senior contributing editor to InfoWorld reviews and the founder and manager of the Advanced Network Computing Laboratory at the University of Hawai'i School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology.

You Might Like