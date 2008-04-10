OSGR: Open Source Goat Rodeo

Matt Asay has been telling me for years about his great pie-making abilities. And he's talked about inviting folks out to ski in Utah for a long time. Well, it all came together for two days this past week with the first ever Open Source Goat Rodeo or OSGR. Not quite a conference, not quite a vacation, it was a gathering of a dozen or so open source luminaries without the usual marketing pitches or CEO spin. Just good conversations, insightful analysis and a modicum of industry gossip.

One clear trend is that open source adoption in Enterprise accounts is continuing to grow rapidly. The majority of open source startups appear to be growing at around 100% or more per year, and many are heading into the $10m - $30m revenue range this year. While most private companies don't release financial information, Alfresco announced that their bookings growth was 320% year over year. While open source revenues are still smaller than the closed source counterparts, the trend is looking better all the time.

Some specific areas of growth that were cited were Software as a Service (Saas or On-Demand applications), as well as mobile platforms. While it's too early to tell how the mobile application space will shake out, it's interesting to note that Apple's iPhone has garnered 28% of the Smartphone market in its first year. And that's without 3G support! While it's not a representative sample, nearly half of OSGR attendees have switched to iPhone. Not surprisingly, Funambol is benefiting from the growth here with solutions for OEMs, ISVs and service providers. Despite the growth of the iPhone, and the launch of their SDK, it's still a fundamentally closed environment. (Or at least, the way Apple defines "open" is different from most open source developers.) It will be interesting to see what other platforms might emerge as the market grows. Android? JavaFX? Mameo? OpenMoko? I wish I could fast forward a couple of years and know the outcome. Maybe it will be clear by OSGR 2010.

It was great to see Marc again; the industry needs more guys who make stuff happen and speak their mind rather than spew the usual PR plattitudes. Still, retirement has mellowed Marc at least a tad. He's out of open source, which is a shame, but I'm sure we'll hear more from him in the future. BTW, Marc wins the award for the most bling'd-out iPhone.

Participants included Matt Asay (Alfresco), Marc Fleury (JBoss founder), John Robb (Zimbra), Fabrizio Copobianco (Funambol), Larry Augustin (open source investor), Lon Johnston (PageOne), Ross Mason (Mulesource), Bryce Roberts (O'Reilly Alpha Tech Venture), Richard Daley (Pentaho) and Jeff Borek (IBM) and me.

I brought some MySQL boxer shorts which folks were happy to oblige me by wearing on their heads for a photo. I'm not sure why, but it seemed like a good idea at the time. I've posted some photos on PicasaWeb and Matt has posted video on YouTube.