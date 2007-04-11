SMB Tech News Today; 4/11

* IBM and HP make new SMB plays. It's the final frontier and the big vendors are chasing it. IBM's introing a new server line, while HP is releasing a new storage platform. (Source: InfoWorld)

* Darwin launches online data loss calculator. Need to impress the suits with the potential financial pain of a data loss incident? The folks at Darwin Underwriters just launched an online calculator for just this purpose via Tech/404. (Source: Darwin)

* Microsoft not the only one with Patch Tuesday. Seems both Oracle and Symantec had/will have a patch release on Tuesday. Symantec was yesterday, and fixed a flaw that affects all Enterprise Security Manager installations. Oracle's is coming next Tuesday and will fix 37 little boo-boos ranging across all its product lines. (Source: InformationWeek, ZDNet)

* Retailers and FBI team up on crime database. They're calling it the Law Enforcement Retail Partnership Network (LERPnet), and it's a secure database that will let retailers nationwide share information on crimes, scams and other dangers not just with the FBI but with each other, too. For SMBs in retail, this is a must-look. (Source: Dark Reading)