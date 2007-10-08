Steve Ballmer on Open Source, Online and Other

There is a very interesting video of Steve Ballmer speaking in the UK. As always, entertaining and a little bizarre.

Talking about advertising "A lot of people don't like to pay for things." "Will online publications be all ad funded? Yes. Traffic is very valuable but not very monetizable...Many things will be ad-funded or not-for-profit."

Any plans to bring development tools to other platforms? No.

Open Source

What's our strategy A. Compete--we need to offer better value where there is a direct overlap B. Open Source innovation on Windows--our battle is product to product

Praise for Novell--"Novell says that IP matters, Red Hat doesn't."

Steve Ballmer video - The Online Opportunity