Transitive Ships QuickTransit 1.2 Helping Solaris/SPARC Migration

Transitive Corporation announced the release of Version 1.2 of its innovative QuickTransit for Solaris/SPARC-to-Linux/x86-64 solution. Just as server virtualization helped bridge the gap for legacy software running on Windows NT to operate on newer hardware platforms, Transitive's solution helps bridge the technology gap to allow customers to run legacy or homegrown software running existing Solaris/SPARC binaries on more modern and powerful Linux/x86-64 systems.

The QuickTransit hardware virtualization solution allows software compiled for one processor/operating system to run on a system with a different processor/operating system and it dynamically translates processor instructions and operating system calls as an application is running. Its dynamic translation includes optimization capabilities that improve performance over time, as frequently-used code is identified and optimized.

The company's innovative QuickTransit for Solaris/SPARC-to-Linux/x86-64 solution makes it possible for x86-based servers to run the extensive selection of commercial and in-house Solaris/SPARC applications, without modification to their source code or binaries, with full functionality.

QuickTransit's operation is also completely transparent to the user. Although a user may experience that the application performs better given that the newer hardware platforms running QuickTransit are generally more powerful than the legacy systems they replace. And even more interesting, these translated applications can also run inside of a virtual machine built on top of either VMware or XenSource.

The product can help enterprise IT managers accelerate datacenter consolidation projects that involve replacing legacy SPARC-based hardware with more cost-effective industry-standard servers running Linux. QuickTransit can help overcome a major barrier to datacenter consolidation projects - legacy application migration - because it allows native Solaris/SPARC applications to run unmodified with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5 on x86- or Itanium-based servers.

The product is now available for purchase, but it can also be evaluated by clicking here.