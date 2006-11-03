Vista, Office Enterprise RTM'ed?

With Microsoft ramping up to release Windows Vista and Office 2007, the countdown is on to the products' November 30th launch event in New York City.

Now the folks over at Neowin.com have noticed that Microsoft appears to have released license keys and ISOs for Vista Enterprise as well as Office 2007 to volume licensing customers.

The site has a screenshot of a Microsoft Volume Licensing Web page, offering Vista Enterprise English ISO, size 2641MB, SKU: E85-02345 available for download.

After NeoWin brought the sudden appearance of Vista and Office ISOs on the site, Microsoft disabled download of them but, as NeoWin noted, the license keys are still available. Does this mean Vista and Office have been RTM'd?

No comment yet from Microsoft. A spokeswoman told TechWatch she hadn't heard anything about it.