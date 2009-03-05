The era of the mobile app

Why are smartphones selling well even as the economy tanks? It's the apps, of course. That's why the iPhone is at the top of the smartphone heap, with nice profits beyond the sale of handsets themselves. From business software to apps that literally monitor your life, mobile applications are changing the game.

The central importance of applications is certainly apparent in the attitudes of major handset manufacturers. Both Nokia and Samsung released new SDKs this week in attempts to attract mobile application developers to their handsets.

Nokia's most recent version of the QT application (4.5) and UI framework was announced this week. According to Nokia, the QT SDK is "setting the benchmark for application development." It includes QT libraries, the QT Creator IDE, and QT tools in a single package. A QT Contribution Web site should be launched shortly, giving developers access to the code repository and allowing them to upload their own.

Samsung announced its intentions to release a Mobile Innovator program at MWC and has now put its money where its mouth is by releasing the Samsung Mobile Innovator Windows Mobile SDK. Mobile Innovator 1.0 includes APIs to features of Samsung handsets such as the accelerometer, notification LEDs, and haptics feedback. Basic membership is free, but you'll need an invite to get to higher levels of membership.

Everyone is clamoring for developer attention in attempts to keep the smartphone economy relevant (and afloat). Let's hope the application boom will result in better handsets for all instead of being just a flash in the pan.