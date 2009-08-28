InfoWorld tech celebrity quiz

So you think you have the latest dirt on today's tech celebrity set? Well, it will also take some old-school lowdown on the folks who first brought fame and infamy to the tech industry to ace our quiz. Correct responses are worth 5 points. Ready? Then put your tech-gossip insight and industry-insider lore to the test.

1. Which tech celebrity has an asteroid named after him?

a. Bill Gates

b. Steve Jobs

c. Intel co-founder Gordon Moore

d. Linux inventor Linus Torvalds

