You don't know tech: The InfoWorld news quiz

The cell phone industry is having its big semi-annual confab, so this quiz may be a bit more mobile than most. But handsets are not the only things that happened this week. For instance: The FBI looks to send 100 cyber scammers up the river, while a patent troll research firm files lawsuits up the wazoo. The EU and Microsoft may finally settle their browser brouhaha, while the Feds open a new can of worms by taking on the freebie-loving blogosphere. Can you worm your way to a perfect score on our quiz? Give yourself 10 points every time you get it right. Ready? Let's go.

1. Windows Mobile 6.5 phones made their long-awaited debut, and the first reviews are in. Which of the following statements is NOT one of the conclusions reached by most reviewers?

a. "A big step forward"

b. "Stunning failure to innovate"

c. "The same hot mess we've known for years"

d. "It barely seems done"

