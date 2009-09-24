Genuitec readies Eclipse IDE update

Genuitec on Thursday is rolling out a milestone release of its MyEclipse 8.0 Java IDE based on the Eclipse 3.5 open source tools platform and featuring a Java profiler and anti-bloat capabilities.

Milestone 1 of MyEclipse Enterprise Workbench 8.0 supports the Eclipse Galileo technology release "train," offered by the Eclipse Foundation in June. A Java profiler in version 8.0 can be used as a stand-alone tool outside of MyEclipse to profile any Java application, Eclipse plug-in, or applet, Genuitec said. Support also is offered for the Struts 2 framework for developing enterprise Java Web applications.

Another feature is MyEclipse Lite technology for removing, adding, or upgrading specific portions of the IDE, addressing concerns about IDE bloat, the company said. Developers can add or remove entire feature stacks depending on needs.

"Starting at $30 per seat, users are getting the best value from what has become a highly competitive piece of software that's on par with anything else available from high-priced vendors," said Riyad Kalla, MyEclipse product manager for Genuitec, in a statement released by the company.

Other features include updated Icefaces AJAX libraries and backing for the Jetty 7 lightweight Java HTTP server and servlet container. With the Icefaces integration, developers can transform a standard JavaServer Faces project into a rich Web application, Genuitec said.

Improvements also has been added for Unified Modeling Language 2. Enhanced redeployment and loading are offered for the Oracle WebLogic and Sun Microsystems Glassfish Java application servers.

The production release of MyEclipse 8.0 is planned for October. It will feature an Internet Explorer JavaScript debugger, support for the Maven build manager, and the ability to import projects based on Eclipse Web Tools Project into the IDE.