You don't know tech: The InfoWorld news quiz

For citizens of the Internet, April Fools Day is like Christmas and Mardi Gras rolled into one -- and this year's batch of hoaxes did not disappoint. But there was also some real news this week, most (but not all) of it about the impending arrival of Apple's iPad. Are you clued in enough to tell the real news from the fake? Prove it by acing our quiz. Give yourself 10 points for each correct answer. No foolin'. Now begin.

1. The iPad isn't officially in customers' hands as we write this, but the reviews are already in. Which of the following is NOT one of the things reviewers had to say about the Wonder Tablet?

a. A formidable electronic-reader rival for Amazon's Kindle

b. Laptop killer? Pretty close

c. So intuitive ... it will change what we expect from our computers

d. It's basically a gigantic iPhone

