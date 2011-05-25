JNBridge links Java, .Net in clouds

JNBridge is unveiling on Wednesday JNBridgePro 6.0, which enables developers to build cloud-based services and APIs that incorporate both Java and .Net components.

The product also lets application builders access .Net and Java cloud services and APIs from clients written in the other platform. With JNBridgePro, Java and .Net framework components and applications are connected via Visual Studio or Eclipse plug-ins that remove complexities of cross-platform interoperability, JNBridge said. Version 6.0 extends this interoperability to the cloud. Developers can build and distribute integrated applications either via an intracloud paradigm, in which both platforms reside in the same cloud; intercloud, with instances belonging to different clouds; or ground-to-cloud or cloud-to-ground, with ground-based clients defined as desktop applications or application servers running in a corporate data center.

"JNBridge's vision of cloud interoperability is any object or API, on any platform, in any language, anywhere," said JNBridge CTO Wayne Citrin, in a statement released by the company. "JNBridgePro 6.0 will allow enterprises to build applications that access any API or build rich APIs that are accessible to the other side, no matter where they reside, and whether or not they are services-enabled."

JNBridge is addressing a market need for cloud integration, an analyst said. "There's definitely a need to integrate existing Java- and .Net-based applications to cloud-deployed applications, be those SaaS [platforms] like Salesforce or sales and marketing automation platforms or custom-built applications that companies are running on the cloud," said analyst Michael Cote of RedMonk.

JNBridgePro 6.0 is due to be available on June 6. With version 6.0, JNBridge is simplifying licensing options. JNBridgePro 6.0 includes all functions of the previous standard and enterprise editions, which were dubbed SE and EE respectively. An annual licensing option is offered in addition to perpetual licensing. Virtual machine and cloud instance licensing is available as well.

