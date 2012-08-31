The new PC era: 8 hot laptop-tablet hybrids

Asus rolled out a couple of hybrid machines this past week: the Taichi and the Transformer Book. At first blush, The Taichi might look like a standard Ultrabook with a full-size, backlit QWERTY keyboard and trackpad. However, the system has a double-sided display; when the lid is closed, it becomes a multitouch tablet with stylus support. Both screens can operate independently and simultaneously, so it can be shared between two users. The system comes equipped with third-gen Intel CPUs, SSD storage, and dual-band 802.11n Wi-Fi. Meanwhile, the Transformer Book is a full Intel Core i7 ultrabook that switches instantly into tablet mode when you detach the display. It comes with SSD or standard hard drive, as well as SonicMaster technology for better audio.