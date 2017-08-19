Intel Atom® C3000 Processor: Delivering Intelligence to the Edge

Today, we are excited to extend intelligent cryptographic processing and data compression to the farthest edge of the network with the launch of our Intel Atom® C3000 platform. Designed for low power, efficient intelligence and scalability for a variety of network and storage workloads, the new Intel Atom C3000 platform is a purpose-built offering for the unique edge requirements of small physical size, very low power, and extreme temperature range.

Extends Intelligence to the Network Edge

With up to 3.4X network performance improvement2 over prior generation (Intel Atom C2000 processor), the new Intel Atom C3000 processor delivers enhanced, efficient performance for the intelligent edge. It features integrated Intel® QuickAssist Technology, delivering up to 20 Gbps of cryptographic processing and data compression offload at the network edge; complementing data centers based on Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors that support aggregated workload demands with 100 Gbps Intel® QAT acceleration. With this significant upgrade in performance and capabilities, now is an ideal time to refresh.

The introduction of Intel Atom C3000 processors enables the product and solution providers driving network transformation to deliver lower power platforms for workloads such as entry level routers, network appliances like firewalls and VPNs. Moreover, for customer environments such as branch offices, Communications Service Providers can tap into hardware-enhanced Network Function Virtualization (NFV) efficiencies with new Micro Universal Customer Premise Equipment (uCPE) offerings. This agility to centralize and remotely control uCPE systems via their Software Defined WAN access, can achieve faster and easier service deployment and enhanced levels of ongoing serviceability.

Intel is uniquely equipped to enable network transformation and propel the path to 5G with an expansive, end-to-end portfolio of offerings that deliver greater security, performance, agility, and intelligence to the network edge. From the world record-breaking performance of Intel Xeon Scalable processors to the lower power Intel® Xeon® D processor Network Series offerings — and now the ultra-energy efficiencies delivered by the new Intel Atom C3000 platform — the portfolio’s common software framework and broad global ecosystem enables customers to confidently accelerate network transformation initiatives of any size and scope.

Capture Unprecedented Insights from the Edge

The Intel Atom C3000 platform creates opportunity for analytics to capture unprecedented insights from data acquired and stored in the far reaches of the network. From cellular infrastructure to agricultural equipment, no matter the game, it’s being changed. The Intel Atom C3000 processor can be deployed for a variety of workloads that require very low power (TDP range: 32 watts to 8.5 watts), high density, and high I/O integration. These include network routers, switches, cold storage appliances, security appliances, web servicing appliances, industrial IoT and more.

In February of this year, ZTE and Huawei announced product designs aimed at networking usages while Gigabyte announced upcoming products designs aimed at storage usages. Today, we’re announcing additional new and refreshed designs from more than 30 partners including A10 Networks, Aaeon Technology, Accton Technology Corporation, ADI Engineering, Advantech, Aewin Technologies, Axiomtex, Caswell, China Unicom, Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Congatec, Dell EMC, DFI, Ennoconn Corporation, H3C, HuachenTel, IBASE Technology, Juniper Networks, Kontron, Lanner Electronics, Netgear, Nexcom International, NTTi3, Portwell, QNAP Systems, Quanmax, Silicom, Supermicro Computer, Synology, Unicom Engineering and Versa. With these design and many more under development, the combined power of Intel platforms, ecosystem partnerships and performance engineering come together to deliver a scalable portfolio of solutions to accelerate digital transformation from the heart of the data center to the network edge. I invite you to learn more about how these products and solutions can transform your business and deliver business intelligence and acceleration to the edge.

Results have been estimated based on internal Intel analysis and are provided for informational purposes only. Any difference in system hardware or software design or configuration may affect actual performance.

Software and workloads used in performance tests may have been optimized for performance only on Intel microprocessors. Performance tests, such as SYSmark and MobileMark, are measured using specific computer systems, components, software, operations and functions. Any change to any of those factors may cause the results to vary. You should consult other information and performance tests to assist you in fully evaluating your contemplated purchases, including the performance of that product when combined with other products. For more information go to http://www.intel.com/performance/datacenter.

1Up to 2.3x compute performance improvement vs. Intel Atom® C2000 processor.

Old: 1-Node, 1 x Intel® Atom™ Processor C2750 on Edisonville with 32 GB Total Memory on Red Hat Enterprise Linux* 7.0 kernel 3.10.0-123 using (No Software). Data Source: Request Number: 103, Benchmark: SPECint*_rate_base2006, Score: 103 Higher is better. New: 1-Node, 1 x Intel® Atom™ Processor C3955 on Harrisonville with 64GB total memory on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS Kernel 4.4.0-31-generic using SPECint_rate_base2006. Data Source: Intel Internal Measurement, Score: 246. higher is better

2Up to 3.4x network performance improvement vs. Intel Atom® C2000 processor.

Old: Intel Atom® C2758 on SuperMicro Platform with 4GB total memory on Ubuntu 12.04 using IPSec Forwarding Performance using AES-128GCM @ 1420B. Data source: Intel Internal Measurement, Score: 7.8 higher is better. New: Intel Atom® C3958 on Harcuvar with 32GB total memory on Ubuntu*16.04.1 LTS x86_64 using IPSec Forwarding Performance using AES-128GCM @ 1420B. Data source: Intel Internal Measurement, Score: 26.58 higher is better.

3Up to 4.0x storage performance improvement vs. Intel Atom® C2000 processor.

Old: 1-Node, 1 x Intel Atom® Processor C2750 on Mohon Peak with 16GB total memory using ISA-L AES-CBC 256. Data source: Intel Internal Measurement, score 7.73 Cycle/Byte lower is better. New: 1-Node, 1 x Intel Atom® Processor C3958 on Ostrich Bay CRB with 32GB total memory using ISA.