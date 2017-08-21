FileMaker Pro: Simple app dev, easy cloud deployment

FileMaker Pro 16 makes it easy to build simple database-driven apps for desktop, web, and iOS, but scalability is limited

Contributing Editor, InfoWorld |

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Related Articles
See all Insider
At a Glance

  • FileMaker Pro 16

    InfoWorld Rating
    Learn more
    on FileMaker

Not so many years ago, departments tended to run FileMaker database applications on desktops. In more recent years, those apps started moving to the web. In 2017, desktop apps are more or less passé, and websites are losing ground to mobile apps.

Given that FileMaker Inc. is an Apple subsidiary, it is no surprise that the FileMaker Platform now has good support for iPads and iPhones with the FileMaker Go app. It’s not a big surprise that FileMaker only supports Android with web apps, but it is disappointing. FileMaker has confirmed that it has no plans to create Android apps.

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

You Might Like