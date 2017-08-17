Online course: Get started with AngularJS

By the end of the course, you’ll be able to build your own single page application with AngularJS

InfoWorld |

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Related Articles
See all Insider

AngularJS is a complete JavaScript framework that helps you create dynamic, interactive applications in HTML.

In this free course from PluralSight, you’ll explore its core features and see how two-way data binding makes it easy to build pages and forms while maintaining simple JavaScript code. You’ll also learn the essential abstractions of AngularJS, including modules, controllers, directives, and services.

By the end of the course, you’ll be able to build your own single page application with AngularJS.

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

You Might Like