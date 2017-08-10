The Ball is in Your Court. Evaluating Your Hybrid IT Options.

By Gary Thome, VP and Chief Engineer, HPE Software-Defined and Cloud Group

No one knows what the future holds. Yet, we can make some educated guesses based on what we know today. Many in IT are in this position – the ball is in your court, and you must decide how to move forward in terms of your IT strategy.

As I talk with customers and look at trends in the industry, it’s pretty clear that public cloud is fast becoming an extension to the data center as another option for workload placement. Although both public and private cloud continue to grow in popularity, I’m seeing some dramatic changes. The IT industry is now more educated on cloud options – more discriminating and more careful about where they place their mission-critical workloads.

Rethinking public cloud

Businesses are becoming concerned about lack of control, latency/performance issues, and the spiraling cost of public cloud. I’m also hearing more stories of businesses that are leaving public cloud and moving to a hybrid IT structure, one that uses a combination of public cloud, private cloud, and traditional IT. Organizations are also starting to really scrutinize their financial risk of various deployment models for each application – comparing the OpEx model of public cloud vs. CapEx model of traditional on-premises IT or private cloud.

Today’s CTOs and IT admins are also embracing new technologies, such as composable infrastructure and hyperconvergence. These innovations provide many of the benefits of public cloud, yet with the control, security, and cost benefits of deploying on premises. Add to the mix containers, microservices, Azure Stack, and many more options, and you can start to understand the complexities businesses are faced with as they chart their course into the future.

Simplifying hybrid IT

Now that the public cloud has matured, businesses are better able to evaluate its pros and cons--and they are recognizing that the right mix of hybrid IT infrastructure provides a better approach. Instead of rushing to move everything to public cloud, savvy IT teams are utilizing public cloud as another tool in their ever-increasing toolbox of solutions. IT experts have always analyzed their workloads and taken care to configure them in the most effective deployment models (such as a VM farm, a dedicated cluster for HPC apps or a database attached to a SAN technology).

Today’s IT admins are doing the same, adding a variety of cloud options to their on-premises infrastructure. They are eager to gain the agility and OpEx model of public cloud for certain workloads, yet recognize that certain aspects of their current traditional infrastructure is still the best option for many workloads. And as new on or off premises technologies start to appear, they are in a better position to evaluate and adopt them as needed.

We are living in a world that is moving extremely quickly. I’m guessing that those in IT understand this better than most because they must constantly evolve to meet the rapidly changing and accelerating pace of business. To keep up with new technologies and new IT strategies, many are turning to industry experts to help them understand their options and develop a hybrid IT strategy that enables them to move forward quickly and successfully.

Taking the next step

We have moved into a cloud world, and those businesses that can take advantage of it will survive. Those that can’t, well… they won’t.

The ball is in your court. What’s your next move?

