Who Said Only One Technology Could Sit on the IT Throne?

By Paul Miller, Vice President of Marketing, HPE Software-defined and Cloud Group

There have been six thrilling seasons of Game of Thrones, and now, after what feels like the longest wait, season seven is finally here. Throughout the show and especially in this season, we’ve seen many families forging alliances, albeit shaky alliances at best, to meet common goals and increase their power.

What does this vastly popular franchise about skems, politics, ice zombies, and dragons have to do with modern IT infrastructure? Despite modern IT being filled with all-in-one products that can improve different factors of the datacenter on their own, it is also beneficial for these solutions to be used simultaneously in the right deployment for the benefit of the datacenter.

Historically, IT has leveraged multiple, separate products in one datacenter. But with the rise of huge challenges like Big Data and the pressure of the modern, faster-paced world, those separate products aren’t as effective working on their own. Much like alliances formed in Game of Thrones, products needed to start converging to help simplify the datacenter to perform faster and more efficiently. Solutions like hybrid cloud, hyperconverged infrastructure, and composable infrastructure were the result of this consolidation.

These technologies combine storage, networking, compute, and oftentimes data protection/backup, making it easier for IT teams to manage the infrastructure (kingdom), provision and re-provision their resources (armies), and quickly scale the datacenter (rule the world) to suit their needs. Such solutions also allow IT teams to keep their datacenter onsite, improve operational and data efficiency, and increase productivity. If the ability to do more with less physical product isn’t enough value to consider these products, they also provide high return on investment to the organizations that deploy them.

Keep in mind also that each technology provides unique benefits. Hybrid cloud solutions offer the well-loved flexibility of the public cloud with the security of keeping the infrastructure on site. Composable infrastructure is ideal for provisioning and re-provisioning by leveraging a fluid pool of resources. Hyperconverged products scale much like cloud solutions, but prove to be top performers for data efficiency making hyperconvergence optimal for VDI and remote office deployments.

Even though each of these technologies can run the data center alone, they work better together and optimize each other’s strengths. This is especially beneficial for large enterprises with multiple business needs that require diverse functionality. A hybrid cloud can be tied in with both hyperconverged and composable infrastructures as a secondary location or to host particular apps. A company could, as just one example, leverage a composable solution from its headquarters and hyperconverged for its remote sites. The possibilities are endless, as long as integration is simple.

HPE offers all three solutions ­– HPE SimpliVitypowered by Intel® for hyperconvergence, HPE Synergy for composable infrastructure, and the newly announced hybrid IT stack – that can be integrated simply, and, depending on your needs, deployed with any combination of the solutions to optimize your datacenter. The Game of Thrones season seven trailer says, "When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives." The same can be said for the future of your datacenter.

