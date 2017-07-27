By Paul Miller, Vice President of Marketing, HPE Software-defined and Cloud Group

“Oh baby, baby, it’s a cloud world...it’s hard to get by just upon a public cloud…”

OK, so I’ve mangled Cat Stevens’ 1971 classic song, Wild World, but you get the point. It’s a cloud world out there today — with enterprise IT departments moving to the cloud in record numbers. But is it just public cloud? No, not by a long shot.

To address the needs of various workloads, enterprises are turning to hybrid IT solutions. A 2017 cloud computing trends survey found that 85% of enterprises are pursuing a multi-cloud strategy with each running workloads in an average of 1.8 public clouds and 2.3 private clouds.

Another report by 451 Research revealed that Microsoft® Azure® was the fastest growing cloud platform in 2016 with 116% growth in revenues — compared to just 55% for Amazon Web Services (AWS). So why is Azure so popular? Because it addresses security, data privacy, and data sovereignty concerns of the enterprise.

Azure Stack – hybrid cloud for the enterprise

Microsoft Azure Stack is a new hybrid cloud platform that enables you to deliver Azure-consistent services within your own data center. It provides the power and flexibility of public cloud services, but under your control to ensure the performance and security your business needs.

Developers can leverage the same tools and processes to build apps for both private and public cloud, and then deploy them to the cloud that best meets your business, regulatory, and technical needs. It also allows you to speed development by using pre-built solutions from the Azure Marketplace, including many open-source tools and technologies.

Ensure compliance, data sovereignty, and security



While many organizations enjoy the ease, flexibility, and cost model of a public cloud, they’re hesitant when it comes to using it for specific applications and data. Azure Stack is designed to address those concerns by providing a secure private cloud environment that meets specific compliance, data sovereignty, and security requirements.

For example, Europe has data sovereignty regulations that require data to be kept either within the European Union or within a country’s borders. Azure Stack enables you to run the same service across multiple countries—as you would using a public cloud — but meet data sovereignty requirements by deploying the same application in data centers located in each country, thereby ensuring personal data is kept within that country’s borders.

Maximize performance

If your applications — such as analytics — demand extremely high levels of performance, public cloud may not offer the results you’re looking for.

For example, using public cloud to analyze large sets of data located in your data center requires that you first upload the data. But that may take a long time and not return the results as quickly as you need to give you the competitive edge. Public cloud may also not meet your expectations if your applications require low or consistent latency. In both cases, running your workload in an Azure Stack environment offers the performance you need—under your control.

Connect edge and disconnected applications

In some cases, you may be running applications either on the edge or ones that disconnect from your data center for a period of time.

An example is a cruise ship – running a mini data center that manages the operations of the ship. When the ship is in port, it is connected to the main data center. But when the ship is at sea, the mini data center runs disconnected from the main data center. Rather than having to wait to analyze data when the ship returns to port, running Azure Stack enables cruise companies to do local, onboard analysis of the data. Results can then be uploaded to the main data center upon docking.

Accelerate modern application development

Today, modern applications—or cloud-native applications—are developed to run as microservices in many different environments. Developers don’t want to use a different set of development tools for different microservices just because they run in a different environment. The fastest and most efficient option is to develop applications using a consistent set of tools and then deploy the application to wherever it’s required.

Azure Stack is API-compatible, eliminating that concern. A common API allows developers to develop applications once, and then easily deploy them to either Azure public cloud or Azure Stack running on-premises, with no changes to the application.

Accelerate hybrid IT with HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack

The wild world of hybrid cloud can be a bit confusing. That’s why many businesses are partnering with trusted names in the industry to navigate their way through the maze of IT options.

For more than 30 years, HPE and Microsoft have been helping their joint customers optimize their IT environment, leverage new consumption models, and accelerate their desired business outcomes. HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack is a pre-tested, factory-integrated hybrid-cloudsolution that allows you to run Azure-consistent services in your data center, providing a simplified development, management and security experience that is consistent with Azure public cloud services.

Co-engineered by HPE and Microsoft, the solution lets you to rapidly deploy apps across your Azure Stack private cloud and Azure public cloud, and then easily move those apps if your security, compliance, cost, and performance requirements change. Built on the HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen9 Server, HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack offers the highest computing capacity available, the broadest set of configuration options, flexible pay-as-you-use financing options, as well as more than 4,000 technical experts to ensure your deployment is a success.

To learn more about hybrid cloud solutions for Microsoft Azure Stack, click here. You can also read the white paper, Delivering Azure-consistent services from your data center.