25% off Garmin Approach S20 GPS Golf Watch - Deal Alert

On the course, the Approach S20’s AutoShot round analyzer tracks shots, measures distance and records shot locations for post-round analysis on Garmin Connect. View the details for each round or analyze your cumulative stats over time or by club, and view your swing data. It's never been easier to track your progress and share it with friends. You can even save swing sessions for later review. The S20 features more than 40,000 courses. When off the course, your Approach S20 features activity tracking and displays incoming call, text and other alert notifications right on your wrist. The typical list price of $199.99 has been reduced 25% on Amazon to $149.99 right now, making it a good consideration for the upcoming Father's Day holiday. See this deal now on Amazon.

