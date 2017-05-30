Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

25% off Garmin Approach S20 GPS Golf Watch - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

gps watch
Credit: Amazon

On the course, the Approach S20’s AutoShot round analyzer tracks shots, measures distance and records shot locations for post-round analysis on Garmin Connect. View the details for each round or analyze your cumulative stats over time or by club, and view your swing data. It's never been easier to track your progress and share it with friends. You can even save swing sessions for later review. The S20 features more than 40,000 courses. When off the course, your Approach S20 features activity tracking and displays incoming call, text and other alert notifications right on your wrist. The typical list price of $199.99 has been reduced 25% on Amazon to $149.99 right now, making it a good consideration for the upcoming Father's Day holiday. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "25% off Garmin Approach S20 GPS Golf Watch - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Garmin Approach S20 - Slate

    $149.99 MSRP $199.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

App dev trends going hot -- and cold
21 hot programming trends—and 21 going cold

Hot or not? From the web to the motherboard to the training ground, get the scoop on what's in and...

Top tools for Windows 10
Top 30 free apps for Windows 10

From backup to productivity tools, here’s the best of the best for Win10. Sometimes good things come in...

Resources
Top Stories
connected globe earthconnections
How Cosmos DB ensures data consistency in the global cloud

Microsoft’s new database provides three cutting-edge approaches

Angular 2 primary
Get started with Angular: The InfoWorld tutorial

A step-by-step guide to installing the tools, creating an application, and getting up to speed with...

Focusing on the cheapest cloud price could cost you

If you skip doing cost governance and cost monitoring, any savings you get upfront will evaporate over...

NPM 5 reworks the cache for speed

Other changes target better fault tolerance, garbage collection, and auto-saving