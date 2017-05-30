My two cents on WebClient vs HttpClient vs HttpWebRequest

You have three different choices for consuming RESTful APIs when working in the .NET Framework. These include: HttpWebRequest, WebClient and HttpClient. Note that this post would discuss the ways we can access RESTful APIs from within the managed environment, i.e., without resorting to third party libraries. In the sections that follow we will explore each of these three approaches with relevant code examples in each approach to understand the concepts better.

Let's start our discussion with the WebRequest abstract class.

System.Net.WebRequest

The System.Net.WebRequest class is an abstract class - you would need to create a HttpWebRequest or FileWebRequest to consume Http requests using this class. The following code snippet shows how you can work with WebRequest.

WebRequest webRequest = WebRequest.Create(uri);

webRequest.Credentials = CredentialCache.DefaultCredentials;

webRequest.Method = "GET";

HttpWebResponse webResponse = (HttpWebResponse)webRequest.GetResponse();

System.Net.HttpWebRequest

This was the first class that was provided to consume HTTP requests. It gives you a lot of flexibility in each and every aspect of the request and response objects without blocking the user interface thread. You can use this class to access and work with headers, cookies, protocols and timeouts when working with HTTP. The following code snippet illustrates how HttpWebRequest can be used.

HttpWebRequest http = HttpWebRequest)WebRequest.Create("http://localhost:8900/api/default");

WebResponse response = http.GetResponse();

MemoryStream memoryStream = response.GetResponseStream();

StreamReader streamReader = new StreamReader(memoryStream);

string data = streamReader.ReadToEnd();

You can take a look at the documentation on HttpWebRequest here: https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/System.Net.HttpWebRequest_properties(v=vs.110).aspx

System.Net.WebClient

The System.Net.WebClient class in .NET provides you a high-level abstraction on top of the HttpWebRequest – it is just a wrapper around HttpWebRequest. Albeit the fact that it is a bit slow compared to HttpWebRequest, you have to write much less code. Note that WebClient uses HttpWebRequest internally. So, you can use the WebClient for simple ways to connect to and work with HTTP services or services that run on HTTP. I would recommend using HttpWebRequest only if you need to leverage the additional features that it provides support for. The following code snippet shows how you can work with the WebClient.

string data = null;

using (var webClient = new WebClient())

{

data = webClient.DownloadString(url);

}

System.Net.Http.HttpClient

The HttpClient was introduced in .NET Framework 4.5 and is closer to HTTP than the WebClient - it is the most preferred way to consume HTTP requests unless you have any specific reason for not to use it. In essence, HttpClient combines the flexibility of HttpWebRequest and the simplicity of WebClient, i.e., it combines the best of both the worlds. The HttpWebRequest class provides you a lot of control on the request / response object. However, you should be aware that HttpClient was never designed to be a replacement of WebClient. Most importantly, you should choose HttpWebRequest over HttpClient if you really need the additional features that the former provides.

Although HttpClient doesn't support FTP, mocking and testing HttpClient is easier. It should be noted that all the I/O bound methods in HttpClient are asynchronous and you can use the same HttpClient instance to make concurrent requests as well. It should also be noted here that HttpClient is available only from .NET Framework version 4.5 – you wouldn’t be able to use it if you are using an earlier version of the framework. Note that unlike the WebClient, HttpClient also doesn't provide support for progress reporting and custom URI scheme.

The following code snippet illustrates how you can work with HttpClient.

public async Task<Author> GetAuthorsAsync(string uri)

{

Author author = null;

HttpResponseMessage response = await client.GetAsync(uri);

if (response.IsSuccessStatusCode)

{

author = await response.Content.ReadAsAsync<Author>();

}

return author;

}

Note that when there is an error in the response, HttpClient doesn't throw an error. Rather, the IsSuccessStatusCode property is set to false if there is any error. If you would like to throw an exception if the IsSuccessStatusCode property is false, you can make a call to the EnsureSuccessStatusCode method on the response instance as shown below.

response.EnsureSuccessStatusCode();

You should note that HttpClient was intended to be instantiated once and reused throughout the application's life cycle. You should not create a new HttpClient instance for every request that your application needs to process. In doing so, the available sockets might get exhausted when there is heavy traffic and your application would receive SocketException errors. The recommended practice is to create a single shared HttpClient instance.

There is yet another open source library called RESTSharp to consume your HTTP requests but, we will discuss on it in another post here.

