Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Get 63% off This 76-in-1 Precision Tool Set For Smartphones, Laptops and Electronics - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

repair kit
Credit: Amazon

This 76-piece repair kit contains everything you need to work on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, stereo, or anything else that requires precision instruments. Everything from screwdrivers, to a suction cup to a plastic spudger, whatever that might be. This kit is highly rated and a #1 best seller on Amazon, where its typical list price of $69.99 has been reduced 63% to $25.99. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "Get 63% off This 76-in-1 Precision Tool Set For Smartphones, Laptops and Electronics - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Oria 76-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set with Magnetic Driver Kit, Repair Tool Kits With Portable Box For iPad, iPhone, Laptops, PC, Smartphones, Watches and Other Devices

    $25.99 MSRP $69.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

App dev trends going hot -- and cold
21 hot programming trends—and 21 going cold

Hot or not? From the web to the motherboard to the training ground, get the scoop on what's in and...

Alternative facts: 9 falsehoods programmers believe
9 lies programmers tell themselves

Confidence in our power over machines also makes us guilty of hoping to bend reality to our code

Resources
Top Stories
green light in madrid go proceed traffic
The best Go language IDEs and editors

Among dozens of options for developing Go programs, Gogland, Visual Studio Code, and Cloud9 rise to the...

Tap the power of Google's Go language

Learn the key concepts behind programming in Go, a concise, simple, safe, and fast compiled language...

hiker at the mountain top journey mission accomplished
Microsoft brings scalable Git to Visual Studio in GVFS

The Atlassian SourceTree IDE client also now supports GVFS, and others may join in

bull face on
A full-stack developer is full of something, alright

Most applications we develop are stupidly simple, so almost anyone can do them. Too bad our dev tools...