Advancing Your Data Scientist Career: Paths to Success

In the course of our work with Intel’s data science and artificial intelligence initiatives, we often encounter people who are excited about the potential of artificial intelligence, and eager to learn more about the things Intel is doing to drive the industry forward. In many cases, these people have read about Intel’s focus on AI, and now they are asking how they can get more involved in this forward-looking field. They often ask how they can advance their data science careers in the direction of AI.

In Part 1 of this blog series, we talked about steps organizations can take to cultivate in-house expertise in advanced analytics and data science. In this second part of the post, we will take things down to a more personal level, and talk about steps individuals can take to chart a future that involves creating AI solutions.

Knowledge is Power

Let’s start with the academic world. Growing numbers of universities are now offering or actively developing undergraduate and graduate programs focused on data science, data analytics, and AI. Many are also offering executive-level educational programs, such as the recent Data Strategy for Business Leaders course at the University of California, Berkeley.

At Intel, we are fully behind these efforts to rev up the data science curricula at universities large and small. Via the Intel Student Developer Program, an outreach initiative that lives under the umbrella of the Intel® Nervana™ AI Academy, Intel engineers and data scientists work directly with university students and faculty members to conduct workshops, plan curricula, and provide computing resources for AI research. This program helps students see what’s possible with data analytics and gain hands-on experience with the latest and greatest tools used in AI solutions, such as optimized software frameworks and hardware infrastructures for machine learning.

We are currently working with four universities through the Intel Student Developer Program, and over the course of 2017 we plan to expand the scope of the program to encompass hundreds of academic institutions. You can learn more about the program, and how to get involved with it, at Intel Nervana AI Academy.

Growing Resources for the Data Scientist

Beyond academia, Intel is working to help professionals develop expertise in the rapidly evolving technologies that play into data science. In some cases these people might be seasoned data scientists or solution developers who want to keep pace with rapidly evolving technologies. In other cases, these people might be in roles that currently touch the edges of data science but could eventually be far more involved in the field.

Professionals can join students at regional meetups, camps and workshops being led by Intel and its partners. At these events, attendees can learn first-hand of the benefits and innovations of Intel-optimized technology supporting AI and often get hands-on experience through instructor-led sessions.

Online, professionals can benefit from the rich array of resources made available via the Intel Nervana AI Academy. The programs offered through the academy include the Intel Developer Zone for AI. This site provides a forum for engaging with software innovators and gaining insights into, and experiences with, frameworks, tools, and libraries for classical machine learning, deep learning, and more.

Want to get grounded in the principles of deep learning? Check out the AI Academy’s Deep Learning 101 webinar. Ready to get started with deep learning technologies? Dive into the Intel® Deep Learning SDK Tutorial and install software tools to train your own deep learning network. Learn how to get the most out of Intel Architecture using the Caffe* deep learning framework. Or perhaps, settle in for a session with one of our modern code developer evangelists. You can choose from a growing list of courses to build out your skill set.

Looking ahead, the Intel Nervana AI Academy will soon offer the academic community access to a series of AI-focused online courses via a partnership with Coursera, a leading global education provider. In a parallel effort, Intel has launched a Kaggle Competition jointly with Mobile ODT, a firm that has built up image data sets to support cancer research. Via this competition, anyone can put their AI skills to the test to solve real-world socioeconomic problems, such as early detection of cervical cancer for patients in developing countries, through the use of AI for soft tissue imaging.

Investing in the Future of Data Science

Bringing things closer to home, within Intel we help employees cultivate their data science skills via mentorship programs and our own Intel Data Science Center of Excellence (DSCoE). Through this forum, which currently has 600 members, we develop our internal skills, share insights and news of technology advancements while building tools for use by the broader community.

Taking a step back and looking at the bigger view, there’s a common theme that runs through all of these outreach efforts. They are all part of Intel’s commitment to helping individuals and organizations succeed with analytics and get the most value out of Intel Architecture. To that end, we want to help cultivate the next generation of data scientists while working to enrich the capabilities of professionals whose work now focuses on or touches data science. We see this work as a win for all.

Ready to advance your data science skills and apply your work to AI? Join our community at Intel Nervana AI Academy.

Stay Tuned: In the next edition of this blog series we will take a deep dive into best practices within organizations where data scientist teams are pushing the limits innovating and embracing new AI technologies.