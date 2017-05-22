Google’s Firebase taps serverless Cloud Functions

Performance monitoring, open source SDKs also highlighted for the tooling

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Google’s Firebase taps serverless Cloud Functions
Credit: Thinkstock
More like this

Firebase, Google Cloud’s back end and SDK for mobile and web application development, is being enhanced with serverless compute capabilities. Google Cloud Functions for Firebase, now available in a beta release, allows developers to run back-end JavaScript code that responds to events triggered by Firebase features and HTTPS requests.

Developers upload their code to Google's cloud, and the functions are run in a managed Node.js environment. There is no need for users to manage or scale their own servers. “[Cloud Functions] enables true server-less development,” Google's Ben Galbraith said. Like AWS Lambda and Microsoft's Azure Functions, Cloud Functions allows users to deploy and run code without provisioning servers. Developers code to cloud APIs, and the cloud takes care of managing and scaling the functions.

Acquired by Google in 2014, Firebase features a cross-platform SDK with capabilities for cloud data storage and synchronization across devices. It also provides app usage analytics and tools for serving in-app advertising and sending targeted notifications to users. 

Google has also just released a beta version of Firebase Performance Monitoring. The service provides insight into the performance of iOS and Android mobile apps by monitoring startup times, network response times, and other aspects of app performance. The data can be analyzed in the Firebase Console.

Google also has begun open-sourcing Firebase SDKs, describing it as the first step toward open-sourcing client libraries. “We’re starting by open sourcing several products in our iOS, JavaScript, Java, Node.js, and Python SDKs. We'll be looking at open sourcing our Android SDK as well,” Salman Qadri, Firebase product manager, said. Admin SDKs to access Firebase on privileged environments are now open source as well, including the recently launched Python SDK.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

App dev trends going hot -- and cold
21 hot programming trends—and 21 going cold

Hot or not? From the web to the motherboard to the training ground, get the scoop on what's in and...

Alternative facts: 9 falsehoods programmers believe
9 lies programmers tell themselves

Confidence in our power over machines also makes us guilty of hoping to bend reality to our code

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
pipeline 160547201
Build a devops pipeline for your Windows servers

Establishing an automated continuous deployment pipeline makes deploying and maintaining Windows...

Google’s Firebase taps serverless Cloud Functions

Performance monitoring, open source SDKs also highlighted for the tooling

developer programmer seated at desk in front of window
How to get a job as a developer: The 6-step guide

Landing your dream web or software development job doesn't have to be a daunting task. If you want to...

Google’s machine-learning cloud pipeline explained

You’ll be dependent on TensorFlow to get the full advantage, but you’ll gain a true end-to-end engine...