Oracle has a plan to make Java 9 migration easier

A new proposal would temporarily permit illegal reflective access from code on class path by default, so more older code would function in Java 9

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Oracle has a plan to make Java 9 migration easier
Credit: Q Family CC BY 2.0
More like this

It will be easier to migrate code to the planned Java 9 release, due in late July, if the committee that managed Java approves a proposal just made by Oracle to better accommodate modularity, the key new feature in Java 9. Oracle made the proposal after getting strong opposition to its modularization plans from the Java community

In a proposal floated Thursday, Mark Reinhold, Oracle’s chief Java architect, said strong encapsulation of JDK-internal APIs has caused worries that code that works on JDK 8 will not work on JDK 9 and that no advance warning of this was given in JDK 8. “To help the entire ecosystem migrate to the modular Java platform at a more relaxed pace, I hereby propose to allow illegal reflective access from code on the class path by default in JDK 9, and to disallow it in a future release,” he said.

Under the proposal, the existing “big kill switch” of the —permit-illegal-access option would become the default behavior of the JDK 9 runtime system, though without as many warnings, Reinhold said. “The current behavior of JDK 9, in which illegal reflective-access operations from code on the class path are not permitted, will become the default in a future release. Nothing will change at compile time.”

The change, Reinhold noted, “will not magically solve every JDK 9 adoption problem.” Concrete types of the built-in class loaders are still different, rt.jar is still gone, the layout of a system image is not the same, and the version string still has a new format.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

The working dead: IT jobs bound for extinction
The working dead: IT jobs bound for extinction

Rapid shifts in technologies—and evolving business needs—make career reinvention a matter of survival...

Alternative facts: 9 falsehoods programmers believe
9 lies programmers tell themselves

Confidence in our power over machines also makes us guilty of hoping to bend reality to our code

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
machine learning head wireframe public domain
Google’s machine-learning cloud pipeline explained

You’ll be dependent on TensorFlow to get the full advantage, but you’ll gain a true end-to-end engine...

developer programmer seated at desk in front of window
How to get a job as a developer: The 6-step guide

Landing your dream web or software development job doesn't have to be a daunting task. If you want to...

Good news: CIOs have stopped fighting the cloud

Thanks to CEO and board pressure, and the promise of cost savings, fearful CIOs can no longer ignore...

puzzle missing piece public domain
Google’s Polymer zeroes in on ES6 compatibility

Polymer 2.0 promises much improved ECMAScript 6 standards support and interoperability with other...